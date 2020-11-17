Cricket

Updated on

Despite missing two spot-kicks in single game, Sergio Ramos to continue taking penalties for Spain

By FPJ Web Desk

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos
Instagram

Despite missing two crucial penalty kicks in the UEFA Nations League fixture against Switzerland, Spain defender Sergio Ramos has said he will remain the spot-kick taker for his national side.

The match against Switzerland ended in a 1-1 draw, owing to two penalities missed by the skipper.

Notably, Ramos had scored 25 straight penalties for Spain and Real Madrid before missing two spot-kicks against Switzerland.

"If there was another penalty of course that I would take, of course. If I didn't approach it that way, I would stop being me," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.

In the match against Switzerland, Ramos had overtaken Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to become the most-capped player in European football.

Ramos now has 177 appearances for Spain in international football. Earlier, Buffon had recorded 176 appearances for Italy in international football.

"It is a pride to surpass a legend like Buffon in caps. In the end, when you start you don't think you can get that high. I have spent many hours running around here through the streets of Seville and there is a lot of effort behind it, perseverance and perseverance," said Ramos.

"In the end, it is that. As long as I feel like it, I will continue. My head is in charge, and for now, it allows me," he added.

Now, the successive FIFA World Cup winners Spain and Germany will lock horns in a bid to secure the semi-final spot in UEFA Nations League. Spain will host Germany at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday, November 17.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in