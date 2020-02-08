Despite Jadeja's herculean effort, India falls short of Kiwis' total by 22 runs

Auckland: India suffered a 22-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second one-dayer to lose the three-match series at Eden Park here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor smashed half-centuries as New Zealand survived a mid-innings collapse to post a competitive 273 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Defending the total, the Kiwi bowlers were right on the money as they dismissed India for 251 in 48.3 overs to hand the visitors their second successive defeat. India had lost the first match by four wickets.

Chasing 274 for a win, Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with a 73-ball 55 while Shreyas Iyer made 52 from 57 balls.