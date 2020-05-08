Dennis Does Cricket is offensive to Mohammad Shami, Smriti Mandhana, domestic abuse survivors and is not even funny

Cricket writing is an art that a few people have mastered. From the great Jack Fingleton and his biography of the legend that was Victor Trumper to Ramachandra Guha and his comparing Bishan Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar to Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, cricket writing has seen an evolution. More recently, another artist, Jarrod Kimber, originally a cricket blogger, redefined the way a cricket piece should be written.

When he began his career, Kimber’s blog ‘Cricket With Balls’ made fun of everyone. A self-proclaimed student of Sehwagology and a life-long fan of Boom Boom Afridi, Kimber wrote the game as he saw it. It probably is the main reason why he is the best in the business today. His recent interview with Sreesanth is also hallmark of how he has evolved from blogger to journalist

Kimber’s writing and his podcasts – however serious the topic – have some humour in it and that just adds to the charm.

Kimber has even taken the odd pot shot at Afridi. I remember him describing an Afridi innings as one ‘a black man drinking an entire bottle of bourbon, saying f*** the police, and running towards members of the Ku Klux Klan.’

Kimber’s humour is almost Ricky Gervais-ish, when he talks about the game; something fellow Australian blogger Dennis Friedman is desperately trying to emulate on his social media handles.

On Friday morning, Freedman allegedly put out a tweet that was subsequently deleted. The tweet shared by Twitter user @GappistanRadio is a meme of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana with the line, “Mohammad Shami’s ball hit me on the thigh and trust me it felt like I was his wife.”