Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Score, commentary for the second qualifier match of Dream11 IPL Playoffs

Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier on Sunday.

The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two franchises.

After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well.

Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea.

The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn't mind adding another silverware to his 2016 triumph.

In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL.