Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 11th match of IPL 2020

Score after 5 overs: SRH (24-0)
Warner and Bairstow are not doing justice to SRH's current score. Both have played more balls, scoring lesser runs. The pair need to pick up pace, else another batting disappointment from Warner and Co is on the cards.
The game begins!
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease. Warner is on strike. Ishant Sharma will open the attack for DC.
Starting XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(WK), Shreyas Iyer(C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Picks:
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyam Garg, Marcus Stoinis, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra
Starting XI Prediction:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Squads:
SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav
Preview:
The 11th match of the Indian Premier League is set to be a contest between table toppers Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the only team without a point.
Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will be hoping to extend their two-game winning streak and make it a hattrick, whereas, David Warner and Co will seek to open their winning account of this year after losing two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The lack of stable middle-order batsmen seems to be the cause of trouble for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The batsmen, barring Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, have failed to turn up in the last two matches.
Iyer's Delhi, on the other hand, is in-form with players like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and the skipper himself, all rising up to the occasion.
The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)