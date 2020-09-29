Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 11th match of IPL 2020

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League is set to be a contest between table toppers Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the only team without a point.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will be hoping to extend their two-game winning streak and make it a hattrick, whereas, David Warner and Co will seek to open their winning account of this year after losing two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The lack of stable middle-order batsmen seems to be the cause of trouble for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The batsmen, barring Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, have failed to turn up in the last two matches.

Iyer's Delhi, on the other hand, is in-form with players like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and the skipper himself, all rising up to the occasion.

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.