Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Score, commentary for the 30th match of Dream11 IPL

After a defeat against four-time champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will be looking forward to reclaim the top spot when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Rajasthan, who are currently placed seventh in the league table, will try and get their IPL campaign back on track. Their mission began when they scripted a 5-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. It was Rahul Tewatia, who once again rescued his side in the dying moments of the game.

The arrival of Ben Stokes in the team will boost Rajasthan's batting order and provide stability at the top which can help in fixing the middle-order crisis of the team.

Delhi, meanwhile, is still without their star wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant who is out due to injury. Pant's exclusion gave Ajinkya Rahane a place in the top-order, with Alex Carey taking up the gloves.