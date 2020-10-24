Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Score, commentary for match 42 of Dream11 IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by 18 runs.

KKR will be looking to bounce back in style after their eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will also be eager to make amends following their loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last game.

While both the teams are currently in the top half of the points table, a win will help them strengthen their position.

Delhi Capitals have made two changes as Ajinkya Rahane and Anrich Nortje comes in. In KKR, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine have been included in the playing XI.

(IANS)