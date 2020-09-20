Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Ponting worries as R Ashwin dislocates shoulder

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action moved forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the tournament is an ongoing contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams have failed to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.

However, in the ongoing clash, Delhi Capital's Ravichandran Ashwin dislocated his shoulder and was immediately helped off the field by the physio.

This is certainly a cause for concern for coach Ricky Ponting who may now have to replace one of the best spinners of the game. And there no ready-made replacements for their premier spinner.

Ashwin, however, picked up two wickets in his first and only over of the game, giving away only two runs.