Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 2nd match of IPL 2020

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action will now move forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the tournament will be a contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams fail to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.

But, this year could be different as both teams will be led by young captains – KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

It will be interesting to see how they put their teams out there and also who they pick.