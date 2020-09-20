Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action will now move forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the tournament will be a contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams fail to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.

But, this year could be different as both teams will be led by young captains – KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

It will be interesting to see how they put their teams out there and also who they pick.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Starting XI Prediction:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C & WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab Dream XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada

Pitch Report:

The Dubai pitch has a good crass covering which Ricky Ponting believes may edge the advantage for seamers in the initial phase.