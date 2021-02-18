Cricket

Delhi Capitals: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) bought Australian batsman Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The team spent Rs 1 crore for speedster Umesh Yadav, Rs 5.25 crore for England all-rounder Tom Curran, and Rs 2 crore for England batsman Sam Billings.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

1. Shreyas Iyer

2. Ajinkya Rahane

3. Amit Mishra

4. Avesh Khan

5. Axar Patel

6. Harshal Patel

7. Ishant Sharma

8. Kagiso Rabada

9. Prithvi Shaw

10. R Ashwin

11. Rishabh Pant

12. Shikhar Dhawan

13. Shimron Hetmyer

14. Marcus Stoinis

15. Lalit Yadav

16. Anrich Nortje

17. Daniel Sams

18. Pravin Dubey

19. Chris Woakes

20. Steve Smith

21. Umesh Yadav

22. Ripal Patel

23. Vishnu Vinod

24. Lukman Meriwala

25. M Siddharth

26. Tom Curran

27. Sam Billings

