Delhi Capitals: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) bought Australian batsman Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The team spent Rs 1 crore for speedster Umesh Yadav, Rs 5.25 crore for England all-rounder Tom Curran, and Rs 2 crore for England batsman Sam Billings.
Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:
1. Shreyas Iyer
2. Ajinkya Rahane
3. Amit Mishra
4. Avesh Khan
5. Axar Patel
6. Harshal Patel
7. Ishant Sharma
8. Kagiso Rabada
9. Prithvi Shaw
10. R Ashwin
11. Rishabh Pant
12. Shikhar Dhawan
13. Shimron Hetmyer
14. Marcus Stoinis
15. Lalit Yadav
16. Anrich Nortje
17. Daniel Sams
18. Pravin Dubey
19. Chris Woakes
20. Steve Smith
21. Umesh Yadav
22. Ripal Patel
23. Vishnu Vinod
24. Lukman Meriwala
25. M Siddharth
26. Tom Curran
27. Sam Billings