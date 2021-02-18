Delhi Capitals: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) bought Australian batsman Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The team spent Rs 1 crore for speedster Umesh Yadav, Rs 5.25 crore for England all-rounder Tom Curran, and Rs 2 crore for England batsman Sam Billings.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

1. Shreyas Iyer

2. Ajinkya Rahane

3. Amit Mishra

4. Avesh Khan

5. Axar Patel

6. Harshal Patel

7. Ishant Sharma