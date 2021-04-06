Delhi Capitals: Full list of players in IPL 2021 under first-time captain Rishabh Pant's young brigade

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on April 9. Delhi Capitals will being the tournament on April 10 against three times winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC are one of the sides to have not released too many players before the auction. Most first-team players have been retained and there may be only slight changes made to the roster at this year’s auction.

They have banked upon the youth to do wonders for them after dismal performances for a few years in erstwhile seasons before 2019. Led by the young Shreyas Iyer, the team managed to appear in their first-ever IPL final last year.

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams