Delhi Capitals: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Shreyas Iyer's young brigade

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders. Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the most exciting and young team in the league is Delhi Capitals. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team boasts of power-hitters Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. The team also has experienced players in Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra.

Recently, former England captain Kevin Pietersen predicted the winner of IPL 2020. "Who’s winning? I hope Delhi!" he wrote in his post on Instagram.

Here is a full list of players in Delhi Capitals' squad:

1. Shreyas Iyer (c)

2. Ajinkya Rahane

3. Shikhar Dhawan

4. Shimron Hetmyer

5. Prithvi Shaw

6. Marcus Stoinis

7. Lalit Yadav

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Axar Patel

10. Keemo Paul

11. Daniel Sams

12. Alex Carey

13. Rishabh Pant

14. Kagiso Rabada

15. Sandeep Lamichhane

16. Ishant Sharma

17. Mohit Sharma

18. Avesh Khan

19. Tushar Deshpande

20. Harshal Patel

21. Amit Mishra

22. Anrich Nortje