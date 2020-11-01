'Definitely not': MS Dhoni when asked whether match against KXIP is his last for CSK; watch video

The match between both these sides is a must-win for KXIP. The KL Rahul-led team needs to win the match against CSK in order to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

"They (KXIP) are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100 per cent into our game," said Dhoni during toss.

Meanwhile, the three-time IPL champions were not able to perform as per expectations and have, for the first time ever, failed to qualify for the playoffs.

On Sunday, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first against KXIP at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In their last meeting this season, CSK sealed a convincing 10-wicket win.

CSK made three changes to the side as Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur were included in the playing XI. KXIP have made two changes as Mayank Agarwal and James Neesham come in the place of Arshdeep and Glenn Maxwell.

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

KXIP Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)