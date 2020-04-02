Dear Gautam Gambhir, get over your insecurity, ESPNCricInfo didn't say Dhoni's shot won the World Cup

On Thursday morning, former India opener and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir hit out at cricket site ESPNCricinfo for their tweet on the 2011 World Cup.
For those who choose to remember, Gambhir was the top scorer in that match with a gritty 97, after India lost Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli. Gambhir, as always, curbed his naturally aggressive instincts and made his runs off 122 balls with 9 hits to the boundary. At the end, when you look back, he played a reckless shot to get himself bowled by rushing down the track, getting outside leg stump and going for the slog.
In an earlier interview, Gambhir had subtly blamed Dhoni for his dismissal. Dhoni had reportedly reminded Gambhir that he required three runs to get to his century, which distracted him and subsequently led to his dismissal.
But this is about Gambhir's tweet. While he is right about the fact that the entire team won, everyone will remember three things in that match - the team lifting Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders, Yuvraj Singh breaking down after the win, and MS Dhoni's six. Some people remember Gambhir's 97. Fewer remember that Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene scored a century in that match.
While statistics are vital in sport, moments is what makes us love the game. Will people remember Kris Srikkanth for making 38 runs, which happened to be the highest score for both sides during the 1983 World Cup? Or will they remember Kapil Dev running like a gazelle to catch a mistimed pullshot hit by Viv Richards? Will they remember that Australia won the 1987 World Cup by seven runs, or will they still talk about Mike Gatting's reverse sweep?
There are so many moments that make us remember cricket matches. The recent super over in the 2019 World Cup final; Ben Stokes roaring after single-handedly winning a Test match for England at Headingly; Pakistan's Javed Miandad jumping up and down to make fun of Kiran More during the 1992 World Cup; the underarm ball bowled by Trevor Chappell during an ODI against New Zealand; Yuvraj hitting Stuart Broad for 36 runs in an over; Sreesanth catching Misbah ul Haq of the bowling of Joginder Sharma during the finals of the inaugural World T20; and even the 'ball of the century' that Shane Warn bowled to Mike Gatting.
It's not even cricket, the world of sport is like this. When Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic win a Grand Slam, fans will remember the final moments, the joys, and the heartbreaks. Nobody will come up to you 10 years later and say Federer won 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 9-7. They may come and discuss the last set just for memories, like they did when Goran Ivanisevic won that fairytale Wimbledon, or when John Isner won that marathon first round match on Court Number 1, but those moments are few and far between
If you were to come and say you remember everything about the match, I'd say you're either a cricket statistician or you are lying, because when we sit around to discuss sport, we discuss the moment. MS Dhoni's six was a moment. Gautam Gambir's 97 - however crucial it was to the match - was just part of the scorecard.
