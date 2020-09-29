DC vs SRH: Rashid Khan's brilliant figures lead Warner and Co to first win in IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday won their first game in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. David Warner's side defeated table toppers Delhi Capital by 15 runs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

SRH bowlers did a brilliant job to contain DC's batting prowess who were unable to chase a target of 162. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in four overs and gave away only 14 runs. The Afghanistan spinner made sure no extras were bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also put up a great performance as he dismissed Shaw early on.

Soon after, Khan dismissed the threatening batting line-up consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and the skipper Shreyas Iyer, thereby restricting DC on 147 runs at the loss of 7 wickets.

"I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game," said Khan, who was awarded Man of the Match. "I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen."

Earlier, Bairstow smashed two fours and one six in his innings and shared two crucial partnerships -- 77 off 57 balls with Warner for the opening stand and 52 off 38 balls with Williamson for the third wicket.

Making his IPL debut, Jammu and Kashmir's Abdul Samad (12 off 7) blasted a four and six in his useful cameo.

Warner and Bairstow were circumspect with the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Anrich Nortje maintaining their line and length.

The result was Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six -- all hit by Warner.

Bairstow picked his first boundary in the seventh over, launching a slog sweep for a six off leg-spinner Amit Mishra (2/35).

The duo tried to make up for the lack of boundaries on the slow track with their excellent running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Warner sent one straight over Ishant's head for his second six and then picked a four off Mishra with a reverse sweep but the spinner had the last laugh as he had him caught behind with SRH reaching 82 for one in 10 overs.

"We have been working really hard in our training with the death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage. We need a bit of luck with the bat, around ten of them found the fielders," Warner said. "We pride ourselves on our running between the wickets. But in this heat, running does take a toll. I did hit some good shots, and I told the analyst that it only found the fielders."

However, Mishra returned to dismiss Manish Pandey (3) before Sunrisers crossed the 100-mark in 14th over.

Playing his first match of the season after recovering from an injury, Williamson smashed two fours in the 16th over to take SRH to 128 for two.

Bairstow reached his fifty off 44 balls before holding out to Nortje in the 18th over. Williamson too was dismissed in the last over.