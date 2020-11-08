DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match

Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier on Sunday.

The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two franchises.

After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well.

Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea.

The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn't mind adding another silverware to his 2016 triumph.

In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Shreevats Goswami(Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Starting XI Prediction:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Picks:

David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Holder, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan