DC vs CSK: Batsmen lacked perfect execution, admits MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's post-match transcript:

A lot depended on how much dew you would get. That's the reason we wanted to get as much runs as possible.

The first few overs it was a bit tacky, and the batters did well to get to 188. Coming to bowling, we could have done better. The batters were hitting over the top, there was some boundary deliveries, where the execution wasn't nice.

As I said, you have to look ahead, especially when you have dew, you have to get extra runs. 7.30 start means opposition will have less amount of dew and we have to score those 15-20 runs extra. After that you need to get early wickets also. Well, if we keep consistently getting dew, 200 is something all teams have in mind. I felt both our openers got very good deliveries, and that can happen in a game like this.