Day-Night Test: Sanjay Manjrekar says he loves his 'job', Twitter asks him to 'do it properly'

Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was hilariously trolled by Twitterrati after the former cricketer posted a tweet on his offical Twitter handle on Saturday.

Manjrekar posted a picture of him wearing a indigo shirt puting the black shades on his eyes, and the trending pink tye, he posed partially sitting near the pitch of Eden Gardens and captioned 'Love my job!'.

However fans did not leave the golden chance to troll the commentator who has been criticised by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for disrespecting players during the 2019 World Cup. Manjrekar had termed Jadeja as 'bits and pices' tupe of player.

Here are some witty replies on Manjrekar's post:-