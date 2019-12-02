Day after leading Karnataka to glory Manish Pandey ties the knot with actor Ashrita Shetty

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey has tied the knot with actor Ashrita Shetty on Monday, 2 December, a day after he led the Karnataka team to glory at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey's brilliant 60 runs off 45 balls in the final against Tamil Nadu proved to be vital in the team's 1-run win on Sunday.

The 30-year-old will next feature in India's blue jersey in ODIs and T20Is against West Indies from 6 December.

His better half, Ashrita Shetty is a well-known Tamil actress. She made her film debut in 2012, with a Tulu film, Telikeda Bolli and has featured in Udhayam NH4 and Indrajith.