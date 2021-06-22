Day 5 Lunch report: After clouds, arrives the Indian storm; Shami and Ishant push Williamson on backfoot; Gill takes blinder to send Taylor back

Southampton, June 22: A resilient hour of batting by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the start of the day was followed by tight 40 minutes of bowling by Indian pace attack led by Mohammed Shami.

Apart from one half-volley from Jasprit Bumrah, there were no absolutely no hittable balls in the first session of the second-last day of World Test Championship Final played in Southampton between India and New Zealand. Almost every attacking shot from the Kiwi batsmen carried some sort of a risk. India conceded just 34 runs in 23 overs and New Zealand still trail by 82 runs.

Williamson has scored just seven runs in 75 balls today and he is not usually a gatherer. New Zealand, who resumed on 101/2, lost their upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217.

Mohammed Shami struck for the second time in the day as New Zealand slipped to 135/5 at the end of the first session. In the previous over, Ishant Sharma had Henry Nicholls caught at slips. It all started when Shami had Ross Taylor out driving. Shubman Gill took a fine catch at covers as he went low.

New Zealand's slow approach might haunt them as they added just 15 runs in the first hour of play, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor batting with defiance to ensure India went wicketless in initial overs.