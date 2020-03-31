David warner shaves his head, asks Kohli to follow suit - find out why

Australia cricketer David Warner shaved his head in support of the medical workers who are doing a hard job on the frontline despite lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 37,500 lives worldwide.
The 33-year-old batsman posted a time-lapse video of him shaving his head, and has also asked India skipper Virat Kohli to follow suit.
Warner's Instagram post read: "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??"
Apart from Kohli, Warner also nominated his teammates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.
Earlier, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine had said that the team's upcoming tour to Bangladesh slated to be held in June is unlikely, conceding that one doesn't need to be an "Einstein" for that amid the global crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.
Australia are slated to play a two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning June 11 in Chattogram, followed by the second match starting June 19 in Dhaka. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship and 120 points will be at stake for both the teams.
"You don't have to be Einstein to realise (the Bangladesh tour) is probably unlikely to go ahead, particularly in June. Whether it's cancelled or pushed back, we're not quite sure at the moment," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) currently has the WTC final marked down for June 2021, and Paine has suggested there could be scope to rearrange cancelled Test series before then.
"I hope they don't push it back too far for my sake, that's for sure," said Paine.
(with inputs from IANS)