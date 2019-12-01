David Warner feels this Indian batsman can break Brian Lara's 400 run record in Tests

Australian opener David Warner feels Rohit Sharma can surpass West Indies legend Brian Lara's record 400 not out in a Test match.
"Yeah, look, I think it's about the person himself. We've got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it's very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it," Warner told 'Fox Sports'.
"At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn't actually think like I could clear the ropes. I think, one day, if I've to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely," he added.
Warner had scored 154 in the first Test and record breaking 335 not out in the second. His score is the second highest by any Australian in a Test innings.
Warner is the seventh Australian to score a triple ton. It is also the first time since December 2016 that any batsman has managed to score a triple ton in Test cricket after India's Karun Nair did so against England in Chennai.
Warner also got past Sir Don Bradman's highest Test score of 334 during his unbeaten knock in the ongoing Day-night Test.
He said he had doubts about his Test career and it was former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had predicted that he would be a better Test batsman than a T20 cricketer.
"When I met Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty 20 player. I said 'you're out of your mind, I've not played many first-class games'," Warner told reporters.
"He always said they will have slips and gully, covers open, mid-wicket stay there. mid-off and mid-on will be up, you can get off to a flier and sit there all day and you'll be picking them all off. That's always stuck in my mind, it sounded very easy when we were discussing then," he concluded.
