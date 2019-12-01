David Warner feels this Indian batsman can break Brian Lara's 400 run record in Tests

Australian opener David Warner feels Rohit Sharma can surpass West Indies legend Brian Lara's record 400 not out in a Test match.

"Yeah, look, I think it's about the person himself. We've got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it's very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it," Warner told 'Fox Sports'.

"At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn't actually think like I could clear the ropes. I think, one day, if I've to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely," he added.

Warner had scored 154 in the first Test and record breaking 335 not out in the second. His score is the second highest by any Australian in a Test innings.