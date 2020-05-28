David Warner dresses up like Baahubali in social media post

David Warner's social media antics continued unabated as the fun-loving Australian opener dressed up like a popular Indian movie character this time to entertain his fans.

Warner, who has taken to social media platform Tiktok like duck to water, and has been sharing those posts on Instagram non-stop, dressed up like popular movie character 'Baahubali'. The 33-year old left-hander posted a picture in a warrior costume similar to what popular Telugu actor Prabhas wore in the movie.

"Who's costume do you prefer?" Warner posted on Instagram with a picture of Prabhas too along with him.