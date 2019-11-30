David Warner becomes the 28th batsman to score a triple-century in Tests

David Warner is at his tremendous form of his life as he brings up his maiden triple century only in 389 balls against Pakistan on the second day of the day-night Test match at Adelaide.

Warner becomes the seventh Australian batsman to score beyond 300 and also surpassed Don Bradman's record of scoring the most runs at Adelaide Oval. Bradman had made 299* against South Africa in 1932.

Overall, Warner is the 28th batsman to achieve the milestone with Don Bradman, Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag are the only players to notch score a triple-ton twice in their International career.

Australia declared their innings with a massive total of 589/3 with Warner carrying his bat at 335*. Warner scored his second century in the row after his 156 at Brisbane.

Warner's splendid innings included 39 fours and a six.