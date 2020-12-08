David Warner as King Ashoka: Check out this epic Instagram post of the Aussie opener

Australia suffered a blow in the three-match ODI series against India, which they won, with opening batsman David Warner suffering a groin injury and then limping off the ground in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner, meanwhile, continues to entertain his fans with Tiktoks and funny videos that break the internet. In his latest Instagram post, the Australian opener has made use of the Reface app which allows users to replace any actors face from a movie with their own.

And, Warner has chosen Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka from 2001 to become the face of the movie.

Check out the post below: