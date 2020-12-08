David Warner as King Ashoka: Check out this epic Instagram post of the Aussie opener

Australia suffered a blow in the three-match ODI series against India, which they won, with opening batsman David Warner suffering a groin injury and then limping off the ground in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Warner, meanwhile, continues to entertain his fans with Tiktoks and funny videos that break the internet. In his latest Instagram post, the Australian opener has made use of the Reface app which allows users to replace any actors face from a movie with their own.
And, Warner has chosen Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka from 2001 to become the face of the movie.
Check out the post below:
Meanwhile, reports suggest that the kind of injury Warner has suffered, it would require about four weeks to heal and Warner may miss the first two Tests of the series.
Warner got hurt in the fourth over of the Indian innings as he tried to stop a shot. Shikhar Dhawan had driven a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-off where Warner made a diving stop. The Aussie batsman hit the ground hard and grimaced in pain and could not get up. He was then helped off the field by the Australia physio.
Warner had earlier provided another good start to the hosts, making a 77-ball 83 with seven fours and three sixes and added 142 for the first wicket with skipper Aaron Finch as Australia posted 389/4 in their allotted 50 overs.
He had added 156 for the first wicket in the first ODI on Friday.