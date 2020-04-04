'David Warner and Rohit Sharma': Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has chosen his best opening pair in T20 cricket

Former Australian cricketer turned coach and commentator, Tom Moody, who was also Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad's coach, has made his pick for the best opening pair in T20 cricket.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Moody was engaging with users and answering their questions.

A question from a cricket statistician probed Moody to disclose his best two opening batsmen in T20 cricket.