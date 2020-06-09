Darren Sammy seeks apology from teammates for nickname 'Kalu' after Ishant Sharma's 2014 post emerges

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has accused some of his IPL teammates of addressing him with a racist nickname during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad and demanded an apology from the bunch, which might also include India pacer Ishant Sharma.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, while commenting on the protests over African-American George Floyd's death in the US, had spoken about being called 'Kalu' while he was in India. 'Kalu' is a derogatory word to describe black people.

Sammy said having understood the meaning only now, he feels disappointed with his teammates, who addressed him by that nickname during his 2013-2014 stint with SRH.

One of them could be Ishant, who had shared a group picture also featuring Sammy, on May 14, 2014, using the word 'Kalu' to identify the West Indian in it. The same year, even Sammy addressed himself as 'Kalu' in a social media post to offer birthday wishes to VVS Laxman -- the SRH mentor at that time.

"I was listening to Hasan Minhaj (Indian-American comedian and actor) talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people," Sammy said in his latest Instagram post.