Darren Sammy claims bouncer rule was introduced to limit 'success' of West Indian fast bowlers

Darren Sammy has claimed that the bouncer rule was introduced to limit the success of West Indian bowlers after they became the most dominant.

Speaking to Inside Out, Sammy said, "Looking at the Fire in Babylon, looking at when (Jeff) Thomson and (Dennis) Lillee and all these guys were bowling quick and hurting people. Then I watch a black team becoming so dominant and then you see the bouncer rule start to come in and all these things start to come in and I take it, as I understand it, as this is just trying to limit the success a black team could have.

"I might be wrong but that’s how I see it. And the system should not allow that."

A "one bouncer per batsman per over" rule was introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1991, to limit use of intimidation.

Curtly Ambrose, one of the leading West Indian pace bowlers at that time explained about the reputation cricket had given his team back then. In his autobiography 'Time to Talk', he wrote: "There is a misconception that we West Indian fast bowlers are happy to knock batsmen out rather than get them out but that’s not true… Bouncers are a part of a fast bowler’s tool kit. If I have to bowl a few bouncers to unsettle you – that will hopefully give me a better chance to get you out. But it’s not just us who dish it out, our guys have been hurt too. It’s part of the game."