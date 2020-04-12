Danish Kaneria slams PCB, says he would have broken many records

Last year Kaneria had opened up on the controversy created by his former teammate Shoaib Akthar.

In a chat show, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Danish Kaneira was mistreated by his team-mates because he was a Hindu.

“I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him,” Akhtar said.

Kaneria said that Akhtar told the truth, adding that he'll reveal names of players who didn't like to talk to him as he was a Hindu. He said that he didn't have courage to speak on it.

He has played 61 Test matches for the country but was later banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his alleged role in spot fixing. He picked 276 international wickets combining both Tests and ODIs.

Recently, Kaneria requested Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to donate to minorities in Pakistan amid the coronavirus crisis.