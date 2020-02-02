Danish Kaneria faces discrimination from Pakistan team in private league; asks PM Imran Khan to consider his case

Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has once again found himself amid controversy in a private league named as ‘Super Sixes’ held in Bangkok. After being invited to play in the league by a friend, Kaneria came to Bangkok. However, the leg spinner ended up facing discrimination by Pakistan team.
He shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Now some people are not allowing me to play cricket for private organisers. Discrimination has crossed its limits. Hon’ble PM @ImranKhanPTI should consider my case and urge PCB to speak to ICC. It will save me, my life, and whatever cricket is left in me.”
In the video, he said, “My very good friend, Jeetu bhai, who has his own team in the league from Saurashtra, invited me to play for his team. When the tournament was about to begin, the team from Pakistan objected to my participation in the tournament. They said that if I play they will boycott the tournament.”
He added, “The team which had come from Pakistan had a lot of my friends in it. Even they went against me. My team supported me and said that even they will boycott the tournament if I don’t play. Other teams also joined in. Because of this, the entire tournament would be spoiled so I requested Jeetu bhai to let cricket continue. I won’t play the tournament. You please participate in the tournament and it should not be spoiled because of this issue.”
Kaneria added that after the incident, he even contacted Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani. He said, “I messaged him and asked for a NOC to play for the team. He replied and said that I should contact Zakir Khan as he is the one who looks after domestic and international cricket and provides NOC to players.”
“I messaged Zakir Khan about the issue and wrote that this is a private tournament and has nothing to do with ICC or Thai Cricket Association so please allow me to play. He replied stating that he will come back to him after the internal processes and meetings take place. After that I messaged him, but he hasn’t replied to me yet,” he added.
Recently it was disclosed by Shoaib Akhtar that several Pakistani players refused to have food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu, a fact that Kaneria later revealed to be true. Akhtar had said, “I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated based on region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him.”
Reacting to Akhtar's statement, Kaneria agreed that he was mistreated by his teammates in the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria said that Akhtar told the truth. Kaneria added that he'll reveal names of players who didn't like to talk to him as he was a Hindu. He said that he didn't dare to speak on it, but now he will.
Kaneria, in October 2018, was banned for life from any form of cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel concerning a spot-fixing case.
