Danish Kaneria faces discrimination from Pakistan team in private league; asks PM Imran Khan to consider his case

In the video, he said, “My very good friend, Jeetu bhai, who has his own team in the league from Saurashtra, invited me to play for his team. When the tournament was about to begin, the team from Pakistan objected to my participation in the tournament. They said that if I play they will boycott the tournament.”

He added, “The team which had come from Pakistan had a lot of my friends in it. Even they went against me. My team supported me and said that even they will boycott the tournament if I don’t play. Other teams also joined in. Because of this, the entire tournament would be spoiled so I requested Jeetu bhai to let cricket continue. I won’t play the tournament. You please participate in the tournament and it should not be spoiled because of this issue.”

Kaneria added that after the incident, he even contacted Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani. He said, “I messaged him and asked for a NOC to play for the team. He replied and said that I should contact Zakir Khan as he is the one who looks after domestic and international cricket and provides NOC to players.”