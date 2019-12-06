Danielle Wyatt teases Yuzvendra Chahal for batting in a net session

England women cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently teased Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of India's first T20I match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.
The leg-spinner posted a picture of himself where he was batting the nets, it caught to everyone's attention as fans were stunned to see the Haryana skipper with the bat. Wyatt took a dig at Chahal's post as she wrote 'Bowled' in the comment section. Chahal has not replied to the English batsman till now.
Chahal has not batted much for India as he comes down the order with India's batting order is very flexible, which rarely gives a chance to a tail-ender to bat.
However, Chahal has been fundamental with his bowling stints for India over the years, he can be go-to bowler for any captain when it comes to break big partnerships at crucial junctures in the shortest format.
The 29-year-old is just 3 wickets away to become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Chahal has bagged 50 wickets in the blue colors, two shy from his predecessor Ravichandran Ashwin.
