Danielle Wyatt teases Yuzvendra Chahal for batting in a net session

Chahal has not batted much for India as he comes down the order with India's batting order is very flexible, which rarely gives a chance to a tail-ender to bat.

However, Chahal has been fundamental with his bowling stints for India over the years, he can be go-to bowler for any captain when it comes to break big partnerships at crucial junctures in the shortest format.

The 29-year-old is just 3 wickets away to become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Chahal has bagged 50 wickets in the blue colors, two shy from his predecessor Ravichandran Ashwin.