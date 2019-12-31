Dale Steyn calls Indian fan 'idiot' for mocking South Africa's win over England

Senior South Africa bowler Dale Steyn gave a beffiting reply to a Indian fan who mocked South Africa's 107-run win against England in the first Test at Centurion on Sunday.

After South Africa's victory Steyn took to his Twitter to congratulate Proteas for their convincing victory in the series opener. One Indian fan named Siddharth Mishra took a jibe at Steyn, as he commneted, "Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.."

Steyn, who is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League, hit back at the troller calling him an Idiot for his irrelevant comment. "I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot," replied Steyn.