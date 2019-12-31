Dale Steyn calls Indian fan 'idiot' for mocking South Africa's win over England

Senior South Africa bowler Dale Steyn gave a beffiting reply to a Indian fan who mocked South Africa's 107-run win against England in the first Test at Centurion on Sunday.
After South Africa's victory Steyn took to his Twitter to congratulate Proteas for their convincing victory in the series opener. One Indian fan named Siddharth Mishra took a jibe at Steyn, as he commneted, "Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.."
Steyn, who is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League, hit back at the troller calling him an Idiot for his irrelevant comment. "I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot," replied Steyn.
Quinton de Kock's 95 and Kagiso Rabada's seven wickets in the match were the catching performances for the hosts in their win. South Africa will play the second Test against England on January 3 at Cape Town.
Earlier in October, South Africa were whitewashed by India 3-0 when they toured for three Tests and T20I series. However, they were successful to hold India for 1-1 in the shortest format.
