Dada Please Corona: Why it's prudent for Sourav Ganguly and BCCI to cancel IPL 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak

While the statement suggests that the matches will be held behind closed doors, it is more reasonable to cancel or to some extent, postpone this year's IPL until it is safe.

Sportsperson are not immune to the virus and that was proven right with the recent case of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Australia's Kane Richardson who tested positive of coronavirus.

During the matches, player contacts are inevitable in one way or other and with that, the chance of spreading the virus increases thereby putting the whole nation's lives at risk.

Even if the matches are played behind closed doors, the fans, who are an important part of sports will not be present. And that means no cheering, no chants, no banners and no stadium waves. If fans make the game whole, what is the point of playing without their presence?

Another reason why fans and spectators are important; If the ball reaches the stands after a batsman slams it for a four or six, the crowd throws it back on the field but this cannot be the case if there are no spectators. And in the ongoing first ODI between Australia and New Zealand, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson went into the stands himself to fetch the ball.

The franchise sponsors are in fear over their potential losses. Many player-fan interaction sessions, meet and greet events have been arranged but again, if fans are not present, that could prove to be a huge loss for the sponsors.

Visa restrictions have been imposed on foreign players until April 15 which is more than 15 days after the scheduled start of the IPL on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How does IPL without the likes of Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and many more sound?