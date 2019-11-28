'January tak koi mat pucho': MS Dhoni's hilarious reply on comeback to international cricket

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday, when questioned questions on his sabbatical, stated neat and clear: "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)”.

He sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket, which has fuelled intense speculation about his future in the game. Dhoni is on his sabbatical, which started with India's semifinal ouster from the World Cup in July, could even be thrown at him.

On Tuesday, a source close to the former India captain said he will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

— Down the memory lane —

Dhoni, who launched two limited editions watches of "Panerai" here, recollected the best moments of his career.

"There are two incidents I would like to mention over here. So after the 2007 (T20) World Cup, we came back to India and had an open bus ride and we were standing at the Marine Drive (in Mumbai). It was jam-packed all around and people had come out of their cars," said Dhoni.

"So, I felt good after seeing the smile on everyone's face. Because, there could have been so many people in the crowd, who might have missed their flights, perhaps they were going for important work. The kind of reception, we got, the entire Marine Drive was full from one end to other."

The other moment which he listed was the chants of "Vande Mataram" by the fans when India was close to victory in the 2011 World Cup final here. "And the second instance I would say the 2011 World Cup final, in that match when 15-20 runs were required, the way all the spectators started chanting 'Vande Mataram' at the Wankhede Stadium.”