Current senior lot in Indian cricket won't 'set aside their self-interests' for team, says Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir targeted the current senior lot in Indian cricket team, saying they would not 'set aside their self-interests' for the team.

Gambhir, who has played alongside the likes of veteran Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, said he agrees with Yuvraj Singh who recently said the seniors of current team are not 'ambassadors of the nation' like the ones mentioned above.

Speaking on a television show, Gambhir said: "I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000’s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav and Sachin to guide the team. It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you’re going through a rough patch,"

"Right now, I don’t think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters.”

Earlier in the week, Yuvraj had said in a live Instagram conversation with Rohit Sharma: "I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now."