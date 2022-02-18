CSK's U19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar accused of age fudging: Report

Days after Rajvardhan Hangargekar was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the mega IPL 2022 auction, the player now faces a serious allegation of age fudging. the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Department, Maharashtra, Omprakash Bakoria, has claimed that the young cricketer had committed age-fudging. According to Saamana newspaper, the IAS officer has written a letter to BCCI in which he has also sent evidence against the cricketer.

According to the publication, Hangergekar’s actual age is 21.

Hangargekar, a student of Terna Public School, during readmission in class VIII, his birth date was changed from January 10, 2001, to November 10, 2002. This made him eligible for the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup.

The newspaper further reported that in his letter to the BCCI, Bakoria sent evidence in the form of Dharashiv Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Gupta’s confirmation that Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s date of birth was changed.

Recently, Rajvardhan Hangergekar was bought by CSK for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had also claimed that Hangargekar will be primarily targeted in the auction and not his other U19 teammates like Yash Dhull and Raj Bawa.

Born in Tuljapur, a small town in Maharashtra’s Marathwada, Hangargekar switched from off-spin to fast bowling before he was selected in Maharashtra’s Under-16 squad for the Vijay Merchant Trophy. By early 2018, the right-arm bowler had started looking like a fast bowler easily clocking around 130 km/h.

After getting picked up by the CSK, Rajvardhan said that he has always been a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni so it is a dream come true for him to be picked up by the franchise in the mega auction.

CSK squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

