CSK vs SRH IPL 20: Who is Priyam Garg? The teen batsman whose brilliant inning helped in setting 164-run chase for Dhoni and Co

In the ongoing Indian Premier League fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, it was India's U-19 skipper Priyam Garg who helped SRH in reaching a respectable target of 164.

After a below-par performance from the top-order SRH batsmen, it was the 19-year-old whose 26-run 50 took Warner and Co to a respectable total.

At 15 overs, SRH were just at the 100-run mark with the loss of four wickets. Garg and youngster Abhishek Sharma, who scored 31 runs off 24 deliveries, scripted a total of 12 needful boundaries, including one maximum each.

So, who is Priyam Garg?

In December 2019, Priyam Garg was named the captain of U-19 Indian Cricket team for the 2020 World Cup.

Hailing from village Quila Parikshitgarh, about 25 km from Meerut, Priyam picked up the bat and ball at the tender age of six.

Priyam suffered a personal setback when he lost his mother at the age of 11. His only regret now is that his mother can't see him play for the Indian team, which was her dream.

Priyam has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name. He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy.

A right handed top-order batsman, he scored 800-plus runs in his debut Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season for Uttar Pradesh, scored a century in his debut game against Goa.

And like every other Indian cricketer, Priyam too aspires to meet Sachin Tendulkar to take tips from the legend.