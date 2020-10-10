CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League. The fixture will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It will be a contest between Indian national cricket team's former and current skipper - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The bowlers from both sides have to be aware of the opposition skippers. Both Dhoni (793) and Kohli (747) are leading run-getters against RCB and CSK respectively in the IPL.

Chennai, however, holds the advantage as the Dhoni-led side has won seven of the last eight fixtures against Kohli's Bangalore.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(C), AB de Villiers(Wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(C & Wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla

Starting XI Prediction:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C & Wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Picks:

Shane Watson, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C & Wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Isuru Udana, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal