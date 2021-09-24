IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Toss delayed due to sandstorm in Sharjah; watch video

Mumbai: The toss between Chennai Super Kings (CKS) and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) has been delayed due to the heavy sand storm in Sharjah.

Dhoni and Kohli are at the middle and continue to hold talks with the umpires and match referee Javagal Srinath.

Toss was supposed to take place at 7:00 PM IST.slight

7:30 PM: CSK has won the toss an decides to bowl first

"There were a few wet patches but it has dried out slightly. It is small venue," MS Dhoni upon winning the toss.

"The wicket looks nice and har. We would have bowled first as well," Virat Kohli.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 07:34 PM IST