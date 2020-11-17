CSK should release MS Dhoni if there is mega auction, says Aakash Chopra

"If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That's the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money. If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the right to match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty," he added.

Earlier, Dhoni confirmed that he will be available for the 14th edition of the IPL. "Definitely not," the 39-year-old had replied at the toss when asked by Danny Morrison if CSK's final match in IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab was Dhoni's last game in yellow jersey.

Chennai recorded their worst ever IPL season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished at the 7th spot for the first time.

The IPL, however, ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for a record fifth time. With the tournament concluded, the Indian contingent has travelled to Australia for their upcoming tour.

The Men in Blue are already training in Sydney where they will play their first ODI at SCG on November 27.

The tour will see India and Australia play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, which will be followed by 4 Tests.