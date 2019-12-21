Cricket South Africa crisis: Muzumdar satisfied with appointees

Mumbai: In the backdrop of recent Cricket South Africa (CSA) crisis, its former interim coach Amol Muzumdar on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the appointments of head coach Mark Boucher and other legendary names.

“With somebody like Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, one can assure South Africa cricket is going in right direction,” said Muzumdar, who was appointed as South Africa’s interim batting coach in September.

“It is a good sign for CSA and I am sure they will help the team reach the heights they were at, few years ago,” the 45-year-old told the Free Press Journal.

CSA brought major changes to its coaching unit with former cricketers like Smith (Director of cricket), Boucher (Head coach), Kallis (batting consultant) and Ashwell Prince (South African A side coach) taking over the reins.

When asked about his coaching experience with the Proteas, Muzumdar gladly replied, “I was appointed for the Indian leg for the Test series and T20I series. We drew the T20I 1-1 but lost the Tests,”

“India in India are a different opposition altogether, but I enjoyed my experience as it was my first time coaching an International side,” he added.

Muzumdar, an iconic first class cricketer whose domestic career spanned for 20 years, was also full of praises for his former teammate Wasim Jaffer who recently recorded 150 Ranji appearances.

“Such a thing never happens overnight, it takes a lot of determination. For 25 years, he has been a great cricketer and I am happy for him and his family. I think this is a celebratory moment for all of us,” he said.