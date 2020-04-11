Cricketers with Doggos: These adorable Pet Day pics of Kohli, Dhoni and Co will lift your bad mood

Pet Day is celebrated every year on April 11 to remind us of the joy pets bring to our lives. It also encourages people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

To celebrate this year's Pet Day, the International Cricket Council tweeted a series of pictures and videos of cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kane Williamson and many others with their pet companions. And amid the pandemic coronavirus lockdown, these pictures and videos will truly lift our mood.

"Celebrating #PetDay with the goodest of boys and girls," ICC tweeted.