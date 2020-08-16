Cricketer turned BJP minister Chetan Chauhan passes away: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag condole his demise

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan who later became a politician and then a state Minister has passed away. He was 73. Having tested positive for COVID-19 some time ago, he had been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. His condition has started to worsen on Saturday.

Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. He also played 7 ODIs. Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century. In 1981 he received the Arjuna Award.

Mourning the loss, many sportsmen have condoled the demise of the cricketer turned politician.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!," wrote former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir.