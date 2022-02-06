Cricketer Suresh Raina's father passes away

New Delhi: Trilokchand Raina, father of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

Trilokchand was a military officer and trained at making bombs in an ordnance factory, he passed away at his Ghaziabad residence. "He was battling with cancer for the last one year," a source told PTI.

Raina's teammates including Harbhajan Singh offered their condolences on social media. "Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:59 PM IST