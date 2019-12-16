Cricketer Praveen Kumar rubbishes allegations against him, terms it as 'local politics'

"Some people here can't see others' success...it is another attempt to tarnish my image. For someone like him it is an easy way to get some cheap publicity, defame a cricketer with fake stories and be in the news. I too have filed a complaint against him," he said.

The police have not yet registered a case against the cricketer as investigation into the complaint is on.

This isn't the first time that Praveen finds himself embroiled in a controversy involving assault. In 2008, the mercurial bowler was accused of assaulting a doctor in Meerut. The alleged victim had claimed that Praveen and his friends manhandled him after a minor argument.

Asked why he believes his name is dragged into incidents like these, Praveen said, "Unfortunately more people want to see you fall than to succeed. That is why you see these fake stories coming out."

"I am happy with my life. I did commentary recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be doing again in Ranji Trophy," he added.