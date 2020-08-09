Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife files police complaint after receiving rape threats

On Sunday, Indian international cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police. She has said that she had been receiving rape threats. According to Jahan, the attacks began after she put out a post on August 5, on the occasion of the Ayodhya Ram temple bhoomi pujan and wished the Hindu community well.

Bhoomi Pujan was celebrated by a section of Hindus and right wing supporters to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony for the upcoming Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

“I had conveyed my best wishes to my Hindu brothers and sisters via social media. Due to this, some misfits in society with filthy minds have put out rape and death threats on that post. I am unhappy with this and I have complained to Kolkata Police at Lalbazar (headquarters) and the Commissioner of Police and the cyber cell,” said Hasin Jahan.