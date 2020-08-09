Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife files police complaint after receiving rape threats

On Sunday, Indian international cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police. She has said that she had been receiving rape threats. According to Jahan, the attacks began after she put out a post on August 5, on the occasion of the Ayodhya Ram temple bhoomi pujan and wished the Hindu community well.
Bhoomi Pujan was celebrated by a section of Hindus and right wing supporters to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony for the upcoming Ram mandir in Ayodhya.
“I had conveyed my best wishes to my Hindu brothers and sisters via social media. Due to this, some misfits in society with filthy minds have put out rape and death threats on that post. I am unhappy with this and I have complained to Kolkata Police at Lalbazar (headquarters) and the Commissioner of Police and the cyber cell,” said Hasin Jahan.
In her complaint Jahan says that she is mentally disturbed and is worried about her daughter’s future too. She attached a screenshot of the unsolicited comments along with her complaint and wants the Police to take swift action against those accused.
Jahan had earlier been in the news in March 2019 when she had alleged that she was ill-treated and harassed by Mohammad Shami and his family. Shami has been accused of domestic violence and sexual harassment by the Kolkata Police last year.
The allegations had resulted in the Kolkata Police issuing an arrest warrant against the cricketer and his brother Hasib Ahmed in September 2019. Both were asked to surrender in the Alipore court within 15 days but later got a stay order from the Calcutta High Court.
The BCCI has also stepped in as Jahan had alleged that Shami had multiple extra marital affairs and was involved with a lady while also pointing to an alleged match fixing racket.
The BCCI later gave Shami clearance and his career was not hampered in the long run.
