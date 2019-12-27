Cricket Tournament: Yellow Sapphire, the rising stars

Mumbai: Abhiyanshu Jha produced a superb bowling spell picking up five wickets which helped Team Yellow Sapphire record a convincing 5-wicket victory against Team Bleed Blue in the final of the Rising Star Premier League Boys’ Under-14 Cricket Tournament, played at the Belapur Sports Association Cricket Ground, Navi Mumbai.
After Team Blue elected to bat first, Abhiyanshu (5-16) unsettled the rival bastmen with a teasing line and length. Team Blue innings folded for 118 runs in 30.1 overs. Later, Yellow Sapphire easily chased down the target reaching 119 losing five wickets
