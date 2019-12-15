Cricket Tournament 2019: Gaurav Jathar props MIG's innings

Mumbai: Gaurav Jathar’s unbeaten knock of 118 runs has enabled MIG Cricket Club score 329 for five wickets in 80 overs in their first innings (90-over) against Parkophene Cricketers on the second day of their three-day final of the Eagle Thane Strikers sponsored 72nd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2019, and played at the Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Sunday.

Parkophene Cricketers who resumed their innings at the overnight score of 337 for 6 wickets, in 88 ovrs, quickly added 21 runs and lost two wickets from the remaining two overs as they first innings (90 overs) closed at 358 for 8 wickets, in their stipulated 90 overs.

Brief Scores

Parkophene Cricketers: (overnight 337 for 6) 358 for 8 wickets, in 90 overs (Jay Bista 196, Anshul Gupta 69, Sagar Mishra 37; Ankush Jaiswal 2-66, Nikhil Date 2-112, Vinit Dhulap 2-115) vs MIG Cricket Club: 329-5 (Gaurav Jathar 118 batting, Kevin D’Almeida 71, Swapnil Salvi 48, Sheesh Shetty 34 batting; Pardeep Sahu 2-77).