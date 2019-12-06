Cricket South Africa suspends its CEO Thabang Moroe

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday suspended Chief Executive Officer Thabang Moroe on allegations of misconduct.

The decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to a possible failure of controls in the organisation, the CSA statement read.

During the course of Moroe's precautionary suspension, a forensic audit of critical aspects of the business and the conduct of management related to such aspects shall be conducted by an independent forensic team. In this regard, we urge all our stakeholder including sponsors, members of staff, players, volunteers and cricket fans to allow this process to unfold and we will provide updates on this matter, it added.

In the interim, the Board of Directors has mandated the Chairman to look at various options including holding discussions with Dave Richardson, the former Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), regarding the appointment of an Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Moroe's precautionary suspension.

Mohamed Iqbal Khan stepped down as an independent director of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Professor Shirley Zinn had resigned as an independent director citing a problem with CSA's "principles of corporate governance".

"I cannot believe you are not aware of the many issues that have caused this malaise and to that extent, you are also complicit, and perhaps even the entire board," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Khan as saying in his resignation letter.

"However, I can no longer be part of an organisation that is fast ruining the game," he added